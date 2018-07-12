TN-Sen: Republican Marsha Blackburn takes massive lead over Dem opponent, new poll reveals

If a new poll is at all an accurate indication of November’s midterm elections, then it appears Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Bob Corker (R), will cruise to victory over her opponent, former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D).

A new Axios/Survey Monkey poll released Tuesday showed that Blackburn now has a serious lead over Bredesen. The poll, conducted June 11-July 2, showed that among Tennessee registered voters, 55 percent favor Blackburn and 41 percent favor Bredesen.

The 14-point lead is massive and, if truly representative of voter sentiment in the Volunteer State, might be insurmountable for Bredesen short of a catastrophe from Blackburn’s camp. The poll also represents a major change when compared to previous polls.

All previous major polls leading back to December showed Bredesen leading the race. In April, a Mason-Dixon poll showed Bredesen with a 3-point lead, while a Middle Tennessee State University poll in March showed Bredesen with a whopping 10-point lead. – READ MORE

Bad news for Senate Democrats, who need to hold onto all 10 of the seats they’re defending and pick up an additional two more in order to retake the upper chamber.

A new poll from Axios/SurveyMonkey of battleground states shows that it would be “nearly impossible for Democrats to take back the Senate.” The poll of 12,677 registered voters found that even under the rosiest of circumstances, Democrats might end up losing an additional seat to Republicans.

This latest poll found three Democrats running behind their Republican challengers, while just two Republicans are in danger of losing their seats. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota both voted for Trump’s first Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch, but are still in danger of losing their seats in their respective Red States. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is also running behind Gov. Rick Scott.

Democrats do have some good news out of Nevada, where Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen leads Sen. Dean Heller by three points. And in Arizona’s open contest, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema leads each of the Republicans vying for office.- READ MORE

