Former Bill Clinton adviser pleads with Hillary not to run in 2020 for ‘her family’s sake’

One of former President Bill Clinton’s past advisers is pleading with Hillary Clinton not to run for president in 2020, amid speculation that she is mulling throwing her hat once again in the ring.

Lanny Davis, the former special counsel to President Clinton, said Wednesday that he would advise Hillary Clinton against launching another bid for the presidency “for her sake and her family’s sake.”

“She has so much to give in public service, and for her sake and her family’s sake, she has so much to give in public service, I hope she doesn’t put herself through it again,” Davis, who currently is a member of the legal team representing President Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, said to the Hill.

Davis noted that he does not know if Clinton is actually considering another run, which would be her third, but speculation has kicked up again since the New York Post reported over the weekend that she might be gearing up for another bid. – READ MORE

Former Hillary Clinton campaign strategist Adrienne Elrod on Monday dismissed rumors of Clinton launching another presidential run, calling them a “pipe dream.”

“It’s silly. It’s a pipe dream. I mean, look, she’s made it very clear that after this last run she’s done,” Elrod, who served as Clinton’s strategic communications director, told Hill TV’s Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on “Rising.” “It’s time for new faces to come in,” she added.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know that a run this time around would yield a first- or second-place finish. I think there’s a lot of new people in the party who are stepping forward. I think we’ve got a very deep bench of strong candidates and she knows this,” she said.

Elrod went on to say if she was asked, she would advise Clinton against launching another bid for the White House.- READ MORE

