Grassley again demands Ford turn over ‘material evidence’ of alleged Kavanaugh assault

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is giving Christine Blasey Ford and her legal team one more chance to turn over material evidence supporting her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

Throughout the process of investigating Ford’s claims, Senate Republicans have requested evidence that has been referred to in media reports and testimony that could shed more light on what did, or did not, happen between Kavanaugh and Ford at a house party in 1982.

“Your continued withholding of material evidence despite multiple requests is unacceptable as the Senate exercises its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent for a judicial nomination,” Grassley wrote. “I urge you to comply promptly with my requests.”

Grassley is referring specifically to therapist notes that have been referenced in the media and spoken about during Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford allegedly told her therapist in 2012 about being sexually assaulted, although those notes do not name Kavanaugh.- READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE