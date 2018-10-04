Facebook could be forced to pay you nearly $8G after ‘disaster’ hack attack that left 50M users exposed

Hacked Facebook users could be owed as much as 6,000 pounds ($7,800) in compensation as a result of the security breach revealed last week.

Legal experts have told The Sun that damages could run into the “thousands” for anyone affected by the hack — if you can prove you felt distressed.

Last Friday, Facebook revealed that hackers gained access to 50 million accounts.

The breach was possible thanks to several bugs in Facebook’s systems, which were exploited by hackers.

It meant that attackers were able to log in as absolutely anyone — and access their profiles, photos, friend lists, and even private messages.

Facebook logged 90 million users out as a safety precaution, but the bugs had been live in the website's code since June 2017.

According to a an early draft of an Executive Order (EO), the White House will instruct federal law enforcement and antitrust agencies to launch investigations into the business practices of Facebook, Google and other social media companies, according to Bloomberg which says it has seen the draft.

While not specifically calling out companies by name, the document orders US antitrust officials to “thoroughly investigate whether any online platform has acted in violation of the antitrust laws,” while instructing other agencies to return recommendations within a month of Trump signing the EO which could potentially “protect competition among online platforms and address online platform bias.”

The document doesn’t name any specific companies. If signed, the order would represent a significant escalation of Trump’s antipathy toward Google, Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies, whom he has publicly accused of silencing conservative voices and news sources online.

The draft order directs that any actions federal agencies take should be “consistent with other laws” — an apparent nod to concerns that it could threaten the traditional independence of U.S. law enforcement or conflict with the First Amendment, which protects political views from government regulation. –Bloomberg – READ MORE