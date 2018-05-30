Grand jury indicts Harvey Weinstein in rape case

arvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced the indictment Wednesday. He says it brings the former movie mogul “another step closer to accountability.”

The indictment came hours after Weinstein’s lawyers said he’d decided not to testify before the grand jury.

They said there wasn’t enough time to prepare because he learned the specific charges and the accusers’ identities only after turning himself in Friday. – READ MORE

