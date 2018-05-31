President Trump Will Fully Pardon Dinesh D’Souza

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

This is a developing story.

01/23/2014 – Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative author and political commentator, was arrested and indicted on charges of campaign finance fraud on Thursday.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s office said that D’Souza made “illegal contributions to a United States Senate campaign in the names of others” and “[caused] false statements to be made to the Federal Election Commission in connection with those contributions.”

The U.S. Senate campaign in question is that of Wendy Long, who ran on the Republican and Conservative party tickets against New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in the 2012 election. Long won just 27 percent of the vote.

The indictment, which can be viewed here, alleges that D’Souza made or caused more than $10,000 worth of campaign contributions under the names of others. It also states that he willfully and knowingly submitted false reports about the amounts and sources of those contributions. – READ MORE