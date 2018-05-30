True Pundit

ROCKET MAN’S NUCLEAR BURGERS: Kim Jong Un wants to open burger joint as ‘show of goodwill’

Posted on
Turns out Kim Jong Un might be as big of a fast food fan as Trump.

According to a new U.S. intelligence assessment, while the North Korean leader is no longer willing to give up his nuclear weapons, he said he may open a “Western hamburger franchise in Pyongyang as a show of goodwill,” NBC reports.

This consolation prize of sorts is said to have possibly been suggested by Kim as a way to gain favor with the burger-loving president.

In 2016 at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Trump said he’d invite Kim to the U.S. for a state dinner, but instead of doing something formal, the two would simply dine on the fast-food American staple.

