Graham: Trump will reconsider moving troops out of South Korea if North Korea is ‘playing’ him

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said President Trump previously came close to pulling U.S. troops out of South Korea and added that Trump will reconsider doing so if North Korea is “playing” him.

Graham said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that moving military dependents out of South Korea would signal that the U.S. is “preparing for military conflict.” The senator added that the current engagements between the U.S. and North Korea could be “fruitful,” but that “we’re not out of the woods yet.”

“If [Trump] has to, he’ll use military force to stop a missile coming to America with a nuclear weapon on it,” Graham said.

“We were really close to having to make that hard decision,” he continued. “Now we have some time. Are they playing us? I don’t know. If they’re playing Trump, we’re going to be in a world of hurt because he’s going to have no options left. This is the last best chance for peace.” – READ MORE

The Trump administration is working on a second summit between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“There’s still a little bit of work to do left to make sure that the conditions are right and that the two leaders are put in the position where we could make substantial progress,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News. “I’m hoping I’ll be back in Pyongyang before too long to make some more progress. And if that’s the case, I’m very hopeful that Chairman Kim and President Trump will get a chance to meet in the near future as well.”

Last month, Secretary Pompeo canceled what would have been his fourth trip to Pyongyang, citing insufficient progress by North Korea in dismantling its nuclear weapons program. This week, the State Department revealed Kim had agreed to the “denuclearization of North Korea, to be completed by January 2021.”

The secretary refused to set a deadline on what the United States wants North Korea to accomplish by the end of this year.

Next week, Pompeo and President Trump will travel to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. This morning, the president tweeted: “I will Chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran next week!” – READ MORE