WATCH: Hannity urges Trump not to fire ‘anybody’ after Rosenstein report

Fox News host Sean Hannity late Friday urged President Trump not to fire anyone following a New York Times report that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had proposed secretly taping conversations in the Oval Office last year.

Sean Hannity on Rosenstein: "I have a message for the president tonight. Under zero circumstances should the president fire anybody. These actors, tonight, and I have multiple sources confirming this … it is all a set up" pic.twitter.com/xAjHLcfDh3 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 22, 2018

The Times report said that Rosenstein also discussed initiating a process laid out by the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, something that the No. 2 Justice Department official denied in a statement on Friday.

“I have a message for the president tonight. Under zero circumstances should the president fire anybody,” Hannity, a vocal ally of Trump, said during his program.

“They are hoping and praying that the president does just that, that he gets mad, that he gets sick and tired of it” and turns it into a scandal, Hannity added. – READ MORE

Radio Host Mark Levin Warned Fellow Conservatives On Friday Evening That They Should Not Rush To Conclusions About The New York Times‘ Latest Story Alleging That Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Had Plotted Against President Donald Trump.

He warned that Trump’s enemies might be trying to goad him into firing Rosenstein before the midterm elections by leaking information from memoranda created by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March for lying.

Levin suggested that McCabe, or Mueller — or Mueller’s deputy, Andrew Weismann — had clear motives to leak the claims about Rosenstein to the Times — claims that were tellingly absent from Lisa Page’s contemporaneous notes about the meetings.

“They have absolutely nothing on the President of the United States. They are trying to push their agenda. They are there for one reason and one reason only — to write the report in hopes of impeaching the president with a Democrat Congress,” Levin said.

“The Special Counsel’s office … would like nothing more than the President of the United States to fire Rosenstein to claim that he is truly obstructing an investigation, trying to influence their investigation, and then write it up as, effectively, as in Watergate, a ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ of sorts.

“In other words, it’s a setup of the president,” Levin concluded, adding: “The president must not fire Rosenstein, certainly not prior to the midterm election. That’s what they want.” – READ MORE