WATCH: ACCUSER’S ADVISER PREDICTED ‘STRATEGY’ THAT WOULD DEFEAT KAVANAUGH

Ricki Seidman, the Democratic operative who is advising Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, predicted in July that there would be a “strategy” to defeat Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Politico reported on Thursday that Seidman, who also advised Anita Hill to testify against Clarence Thomas in 1991, is giving advice to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

On July 10, Seidman said on a conference call with the American Constitution Society that she believed a “strategy will emerge” that would upend Kavanaugh’s nomination. Audio of the call was recorded and uploaded by the GOP on Thursday.

“I do think that over the coming days and weeks there will be a strategy that will emerge, and I think it’s possible that that strategy might ultimately defeat the nominee,” Seidman said. “And whether or not it ultimately defeats the nominee it will, I think, help people understand why it’s so important that they vote.” – READ MORE

As the political fight over the sexual assault allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh intensifies, Democrats are indicating that — even if confirmed — they intend to drag the fight over his Supreme Court nomination past November, raising the possibility of an impeachment push.

However, if Republicans confirm Kavanaugh before November, Democrats have indicated that the fight would not be over are raising the prospect of further investigations and even impeachment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said that “as soon as Democrats get gavels”, the party will investigate the Kavanaugh allegations even if he is confirmed and sitting on the Supreme Court.

“This is such bad practice that even if they were to ram this guy through, as soon as Democrats get gavels we’re going to want to get to the bottom of this,” he said on CNN.

When pressed as to whether he was saying Democrats would investigate a sitting Supreme Court justice, Whitehouse said he was “confident of that.”

“And I think we’ll also be investigating why the FBI stood down its background investigation when this came up in this particular background,” he said. – READ MORE