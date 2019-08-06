Graham to Introduce Bipartisan ‘Red Flag’ Legislation, Says POTUS Is ‘Very Supportive’

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced that he will be introducing a bipartisan bill to promote “red flag” gun laws in states to the Senate and that President Donald Trump is very supportive of the legislation.

The announcement came in a statement on Monday, where Graham said he had come to an agreement with Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on legislation that would facilitate the creation of a federal grant program to encourage and assist states in crafting “red flag protection order” laws.

“Red flag” laws aim to help officials identify people who have a mental illness and should not be allowed to purchase firearms.

“These grants will be given to law enforcement so they can hire and consult with mental health professionals to better determine which cases need to be acted upon. This grant program also requires robust due process and judicial review. It does allow for quick action,” said the South Carolina Republican.

Graham added that the president “seems very supportive” of the proposal after speaking to Trump on Monday. – READ MORE