DNC Fundraises Off Deadly Shootings

Former Democratic congresswoman Gabby Giffords sent a fundraising email on behalf of the Democratic National Committee on Monday afternoon, asking supporters to respond to the pair of deadly weekend shootings by making political contributions.

The emailed fundraising plea, sent from a DNC email with Giffords’s name, asks recipients to show “courage” by splitting a contribution between the DNC and Giffords PAC, a gun control group that spent nearly $18 million on elections last cycle.

“I am asking you to have the courage to act today,” the email reads. “Split a $10 donation between my organization dedicated to ending gun violence, Giffords PAC, and the Democratic National Committee today.”

“Together, we have the power to prevent gun violence and save lives,” it says.

The email’s donation link directs to the ActBlue fundraising page paid for by the DNC. Contributions are automatically split evenly between the DNC and Giffords PAC. – READ MORE