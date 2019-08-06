California governor says gender needs to be part of the gun debate

“These shootings overwhelmingly — almost exclusively — are males, boys, men. I do think that is missing in the national conversation,” Newsom said, according to Politico. He was addressing a gathering of local officials in San Francisco.

While some mass shooters, including one of the two who attacked students in May at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in the Denver area, have been female, it is true that the overwhelming majority are male.

“If there was anything more obvious, I don’t know what is,” Newsom continued. “I think that goes deep to the issue of how we raise our boys to be men, goes deeply to values that we tend to hold dear — power, dominance, aggression, over empathy, care and collaboration.” – READ MORE