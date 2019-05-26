Graham Tells ‘Crazy’ Dems They’ll Get Trump Reelected With Impeachment: Fighting Back Isn’t a ‘Cover-Up’ (VIDEO)

During an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Friday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed suggestions that President Donald Trump is trying to cover up criminal behavior.

As IJR Blue previously reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of a “cover-up” ahead of a meeting on infrastructure. Graham slammed the suggestion, claiming that Pelosi is being pressured by her party to push the impeachment narrative.

“What’s unavoidable is that she’s gonna lose her job if she doesn’t embrace impeachment because the people she’s in charge of have lost their mind when it comes to Trump,” said Graham.

He also pointed out how extensive the Mueller report was and examples of Trump’s staff testifying for hours. – READ MORE