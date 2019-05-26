Gillibrand suggests Trump’s only accomplishments are ‘hurting people,’ only motivation is ‘cruelty’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., responded to a controversial Health and Human Services rule by claiming President Trump’s administration was only motivated by hatred and cruelty.

“They have no agenda but hate. No ‘accomplishments’ but hurting people. No motivation but cruelty. Disgusting, outrageous, and pathetic,” she tweeted on Saturday.

They have no agenda but hate. No "accomplishments" but hurting people. No motivation but cruelty. Disgusting, outrageous, and pathetic. https://t.co/4C2n5cEixw — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 25, 2019

She was commenting on an article about the HHS rule, which would reverse the Obama-era decision to protect “gender identity” under federal laws prohibiting sex discrimination in health care. – READ MORE

