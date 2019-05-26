Ilhan Omar: Nothing ‘Stable’ or ‘Genius’ About ‘Deranged, Bizarre’ Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday called President Donald Trump “deranged, bizarre, incoherent” and “sad” after the president again referred to himself as a “stable genius” amid flaring tensions with Democrat congressional leadership.

“There is nothing ‘stable’ or ‘genius’ about these public rants from a president,” Omar wrote on Twitter. “Deranged, bizarre, incoherent, sad … come to mind.”

This is far from the first instance in which Omar has attacked the president, suggesting in March that he is sub-human in contrast to former President Barack Obama. She has also called for impeachment proceedings to begin, tweeting this week: "Impeachment is about upholding the rule of law and protecting our democracy. It's time Democrats open an impeachment inquiry against the current occupant of the White House."