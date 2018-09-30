Graham says McCain’s anger at Kavanaugh hearing ‘would have made me look like a choir boy’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hit the headlines Thursday for his outburst at Democrats questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but he now says that his former colleague John McCain’s temper would have eclipsed his anger.

Graham blasted Senate Democrats during a hearing about sexual assault allegations made against Kavanaugh, who has repeatedly denied them. Kavanaugh was testifying after Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party in 1982, also testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But Graham, perhaps anticipating that criticism, dismissed such claims, saying that McCain’s anger would have been so great at the hearing, “he would have made me look like a choir boy,” according to The State.

The outlet reported that in fact, it was McCain who taught him to pick and choose his battles.

“I was hot as a fire, and then I met John. And John said … ‘Use it. You got capital, use it,’” Graham said. “I wanted to use whatever capital I had to do things and I will do that.”- READ MORE

Protesters followed Sen. Lindsey Graham through the Senate building while shouting at him after Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing, making his interview with Fox News difficult to decipher. The Senate has been replete with loud, angry leftist protesters since the Kavanaugh nomination began.

LINDSEY GRAHAM moments ago on Fox (with protesters yelling behind him): “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe him.” pic.twitter.com/xyOiaGZnOF — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 27, 2018

Graham had a message for the protesters on Friday morning, tweeting, “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe Judge Kavanaugh and thought what they did to Judge Kavanaugh was despicable.” – READ MORE

During Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) sharply criticized Democrats for their handling of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, telling them, “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford.” He also warned Republicans, “if you vote no, you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.”

BREAKING: Sen. Graham breaks from letting the woman prosecutor do questioning for Republican senators, and delivers impassioned defense of Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/vxNh6EbQxf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2018

Graham said, “If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me. … This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.” – READ MORE