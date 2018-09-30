Maher: Kavanaugh Was Acting During Committee Hearing – I Don’t Believe His Daughter Said to Pray for Ford

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher stated Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was “acting” during his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee and said, “I also don’t even believe that his 10-year-old daughter said let’s pray for that woman.”

Maher said, “So, this performance he put on yesterday, I always say, you know, acting is not that hard. I’ve always said that about Hollywood. You can say that, and then reality television came along and showed it’s true. It’s not that — anyone can do it.”

He added, “I’m just saying, I believe that was acting, and I also don’t even believe that his 10-year-old daughter said let’s pray for that woman.” – READ MORE

HBO’s Bill Maher lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday for his defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the South Carolina Republican was missing “the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” meaning the late Sen. John McCain.

Bill Maher Trashes Lindsey Graham For Fiery Kavanaugh Speech: He Needs the ‘Stabilizing Influence of His Dead Boyfriend’ John McCain #RealTime pic.twitter.com/Em0wj5tWIk — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 29, 2018

Maher, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” took shots at Graham multiple times — for example, saying in his opening monologue that the senator was “familiar” with the “back door.”

“The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” Maher said later, in reference to McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81. – READ MORE