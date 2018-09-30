ACLU breaks its own policy, comes out against Kavanaugh nomination

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced Saturday that it has decided to break with its own policy and come out in opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court in light of the sexual assault allegations being leveled against him.

The ACLU announced in a statement that the testimony on Thursday of Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse him of sexual assault, before the Senate Judiciary Committee has led to an “exception” in policy.

“As a matter of organizational policy, the ACLU does not support or oppose candidates for political or judicial office,” the statement said. “In this instance, the national board held an extraordinary meeting, and has chosen to make an exception to that policy.”

ACLU President Susan Herman said in the statement that the board of directors was “deeply concerned” by the allegations presented against Kavanaugh from Ford and two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE