Graham Says He Won’t Be Taking Obama Admin’s Advice on Syria: ‘Like Asking a Sumo Wrestler How to Lose Weight’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has no patience for the advice being given by Obama administration officials about the situation in Syria.

During an interview on Fox News, Graham told host Brian Kilmeade that he’s tired of hearing from Obama administration officials on the matter — even though he disagrees with Trump’s decision, too.

“It’d be like asking a Sumo wrestler how to lose weight. The last group of people I would go to to get advice about how to deal with radical Islam is the Obama administration. What President Trump seems not to get, that radical Islam is not tired of fighting us — even though you’re tired of fighting them. […] Mr. President, stop this while you still can.”

Graham claimed that the Obama administration’s decision to pullout of Iraq led to the birth of ISIS. He fears that this sudden pullout in Syria will do the same. – READ MORE