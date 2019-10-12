AOC gets choked up at climate forum: ‘My dreams of motherhood are now bittersweet’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., got emotional on Friday as she discussed how climate change affected her own personal outlook on life.

“I speak to you not as an elected official or a public figure, but I speak to you as a human being,” the freshman congresswoman told a climate summit in Copenhagen. “A woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet, because of what I know about our children’s future,” she added, apparently choking back tears.

She was giving her keynote address at the C40 World Mayors Summit which recently approved a global version of her “Green New Deal.”

Ocasio-Cortez went on to decry the impacts of climate change and indicating that Puerto Ricans died because they lived “under colonial rule.”

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ’S LATEST CLIMATE FIX — NO CHILDREN FOR YOU

“I speak to you as daughter and descendant of colonized peoples who have already begun to suffer. Just two years ago one of the deadliest disasters in the United States struck in the form of Hurricane Maria,” she said. – READ MORE