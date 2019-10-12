Harvey Weinstein Victim Takes Aim at Hillary Clinton: ‘I Guess Predators Are Her Style’

Actress Rose McGowan blasted Hillary Clinton on Twitter Friday after reports emerged that Clinton’s team pressured journalist Ronan Farrow to stop writing an exposé on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s history of rape and sexual harassment.

Farrow’s employer at the time, NBC News, killed the story even after McGowan told the network, on the record and on camera, that Weinstein had raped her. The decision forced Farrow to publish the Pulitzer Prize–winning story in the New Yorker, and in his new book he reveals that Weinstein, a prolific Democratic fundraiser and donor, tried to leverage his connections with Clinton to kill Farrow’s reporting.

In a series of tweets, McGowan said Clinton was turning her back on the women who accused Weinstein and former president Bill Clinton of sexual assault.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people were protecting the Monster,” the actress lamented. “I guess predators are her style.”

"Did you have any concern for your husband's victims?" McGowan asked. "And what about victims? No? Didn't think so."