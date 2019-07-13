Ivanka Trump project to lift women in developing world announces $27M in grants

vanka Trump has announced the first batch of grants for her economic empowerment effort, the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

The White House initiative, launched in February with an initial investment of $50 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development, is designed to help women in developing countries get ahead economically.

Its first batch of grants totals $27 million, for 14 projects in 22 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Trump is daughter of President Trump and a senior White House adviser. The initiative aims to help empower 50 million women in developing countries by 2025.

The budget Trump has proposed for 2020 asks Congress for another $100 million for the initiative, even as he has proposed cuts to other foreign aid.