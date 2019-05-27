Male NCAA Track Star Swamps Competition After Competing As Female

NCAA track star CeCe Telfer is racking up record after record for Franklin Pierce University in women’s college track. But the feat seems a bit less impressive upon learning that only just last year Telfer was competing as a man named Craig, and was a solid athlete in the men’s division as well.

Franklin Pierce was beside itself with joy that Telfer was headed to the NCAA Championships, Daily Wire reported.

“Telfer has qualified in a pair of events, as she will compete in the 200-meter dash and the 60-meter hurdles,” The Franklin Pierce athletic department said on its website. The announcement added that Telfer apparently has the “fastest time of the year in the 200-meter dash is 24.08 seconds, which was set at the Northeast-10 Conference Championships earlier this month. Her fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles is 8.33 seconds, which came in December, at the UMass Boston Indoor Open.”

"She is ranked third in the country in the hurdles and seventh in the 200-meter dash," the university crowed.