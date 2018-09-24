Graham: Kavanaugh allegation has to be looked at ‘in terms of our legal system’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he believes Christine Blasey Ford will get a fair hearing this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but stressed that her claims of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would not hold up in the legal system.

Graham repeatedly noted on “Fox News Sunday” that Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her during a high school party in the 1980s is “too old for a criminal trial,” and lacks sufficient detail to be brought as a civil suit or to acquire a warrant.

“What do you expect me to do? What am I supposed to do? Go ahead and ruin this guy’s life? I don’t know when it happened, I don’t know where it happened and everybody being named in regard to being there said it didn’t happen,” Graham said when asked if he’s keeping an open mind about Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“I’m just being honest,” he continued. “Unless there’s something more, no I’m not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh’s life over this. But [Ford] should come forward, she should have her say, she will be respectfully treated.” – READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE