Ford attorneys promise Thursday hearing will occur, regardless of ‘procedural and logistical issues’

Attorneys for Christine Ford, the California professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, definitively vowed Sunday that Ford would appear at a Senate hearing Thursday morning despite unresolved “procedural and logistical issues.”

After nearly a week of uncertainty, the move sets the stage for a dramatic and pivotal day of testimony on Capitol Hill that could determine the fate of President Trump’s second pick to the nation’s highest court.

“We made important progress on our call this morning with Senate Judiciary Committee staff members,” the attorneys, Debra Katz, Lisa Banks, and Michael Bromwich said in the statement. “We committed to moving forward with an open hearing on Thursday Sept 27 at 10:00 am.”

Sources on Capitol Hill tell Fox News they are now preparing in earnest for the Thursday hearing, which is likely to push a confirmation vote on the Senate floor beyond October 1, the start of the next Supreme Court term. – READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE