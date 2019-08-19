Graham: IG’s report on Russia probe will be ‘ugly and damning’ for DOJ

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is adamant about revealing what went on behind the scenes of the Russia investigation and is looking forward to the American people learning about what happened.

Graham pointed to three investigations of the investigators that are taking place: one by his committee; one by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to conduct a probe; and one by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“I believe the Horowitz report will be ugly and damning,” Graham told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” That report has been anticipated for months, but it has faced delays in recent months.

“Every time you turn around you find something new,” Graham explained. “Mr. Horowitz is doing a very in-depth dive” into the FBI’s use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to acquire a warrant to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Graham predicted that the report will finally come out in the coming weeks.

Another man linked to the early stages of the investigation — former Trump campaign member George Papadopoulos — is eager to tell his side of the story after serving a brief sentence for providing a false statement to investigators. Papadopoulos is said to have brought about the investigation by revealing to an Australian diplomat (who later alerted U.S. officials) that he had information that Russia had damaging information about Hillary Clinton. This was after he heard about this from Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud.