Graham: If Democrats Won’t Work With Us, Trump ‘Will Secure Our Border Through Executive Action’ (VIDEO)

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that if Democrats won’t make a deal on immigration, DACA and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients will lose “Because this president will secure our border through executive action.”

Graham said, "This is the first time in 12 years I've seen a deal where you secure your border and give a better life to the DACA/TPS population. If the Democrats do not work with us, the biggest losers, in my view, are going to be the TPS/DACA recipients. Because this president will secure our border through executive action."