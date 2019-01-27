NBC’s Todd on Deal to End Shutdown: As Close as You’re Ever Going to See Trump ‘Conceding Defeat’

On NBC’s special coverage of President Donald Trump’s announcement of a deal to reopen the federal government, “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd said the announcement was “as close as you’re ever going to see” to Trump “conceding defeat.”

Todd said, “Well, he’s decided to make his presidency on this. I had talked to somebody very close to the president two days ago who said to me, ‘For some reason, he’s convinced himself this is his read-my-lips promise,’ the wall. At this point, now he has done this to himself.”

(…)

He added, "I'll be honest with you, this was the most chagrinned, I guess I've seen this president, ever. The first time you have seen him—he'll never concede defeat, but, boy, that's as close as you're ever going to see him conceding defeat as what you saw today."