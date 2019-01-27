Republican State Senator Wants To Ban ‘Dwarf-Tossing’ In Washington

Nobody tosses a dwarf (in Washington).

According to MyNorthwest, a Republican state senator is seeking to ban the practice of “dwarf tossing” in Washington state because it “demeans and exploits those of small stature.”

So, what exactly is “dwarf tossing”? Apparently, it started in Australia in the 1980’s and usually takes place in a bar or pub where drunken revelers compete at who can throw a dwarf (little person) the farthest. The little person is typically suited up with Velcro and thrown onto a mattress or a Velcro-coated wall.

In Washington State, Sen. Mike Padden (R-Spokane Valley) recently announced legislation to prohibit dwarf-tossing contests at bars and strip clubs. If passed, the state would become the third in the United States to ban “dwarf tossing,” an entirely voluntary contest.

"There's nothing funny about dwarf-tossing," Padden said in a press release. "It ridicules and demeans people with dwarfism, and causes others to think of them as objects of public amusement. Even when participants are willing, it exposes them to the possibility of lifetime spinal injury. Dwarf-tossing is an offense to our sensibilities."