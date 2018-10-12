RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Eric Holder’s call to ‘kick’ Republicans must not become the left’s new normal

Just over a year ago, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., returned to Congress after being shot by a crazed gunman during a congressional Republican baseball practice. His ordeal marked a low in our nation’s political discourse – one that blew past hostile rhetoric into outright violence.

On Sunday former Attorney General Eric Holder doubled down on what has become the left’s new normal. Speaking at a campaign event in Georgia, he said of Republicans: “When they go low, we kick ‘em. That’s what this new Democratic Party is about.”

Holder’s audience, unfortunately, was receptive, chanting “fight” instead of challenging him on his damaging rhetoric.

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton said in a CNN interview that “you cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.” Speaking as a bitter and sore loser, she said a prerequisite to civility would be Democrats winning back majorities in Congress this year.

Time and again, those on the left have shown the American people that they do not intend to reverse course and close the ever-widening divide between Americans. Their hatred for President Trump has caused them to dig in their heels, dehumanize Republicans and encourage harassment against those who disagree with them. In doing so, they have brought about the death of civility. – READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that Democrats need to be as tough as Republicans to win more elections.

“Michelle [Obama] always says ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. No. When they go low, we kick them,” he said as the crowd cheered.

Mr. Holder’s comments came as he was speaking at an event to promote Stacy Abrams, the Democrat nominee for Georgia’s gubernatorial race.

Mr. Holder stressed that this New Democratic Party is “proud as hell” and has to be willing to fight.

“The reality is if we don’t win, people that are less committed, less idealistic, less imbued with the values that make this nation really great will run this country,” Mr. Holder said. – READ MORE