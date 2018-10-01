Graham defends Kavanaugh against criticism over temperament: He was ‘rightly offended’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh against criticism that he was too angry in testimony last week on Capitol Hill, saying that Kavanaugh behaved like someone “who was innocent.”

“I’m offended by the fact that anybody would hold it against Brett Kavanaugh to be upset by the way he was treated. Words were put in his mouth that he didn’t say,” Graham said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I find it offensive that if somebody defends themselves against wholesale character assassination, trying to destroy him and his family. The temperament I saw was a man who was innocent, who was rightly offended by being destroyed for a political purpose,” Graham added later in the interview.

Graham also said he has a problem "with the people who did this to him, not how he responded."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

"We're going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again," Graham said.

"The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I'm going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford's trust?" he continued. "Who in Feinstein's office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?"