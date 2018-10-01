Kanye West Goes Full MAGA: ‘We will No Longer Outsource to Other Countries’

Rap Superstar Kanye West Doubled Down On His Support For President Trump Following His Pro-trump Monologue On Snlsaturday, Expressing Support For Trump’s Economic Policies In A Tweet Sent Sunday.

“this represents good and America becoming whole again,” Kanye West tweeted along with a photo of him wearing the signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

“We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” West also tweeted.

The “Power” rapper went off on SNL Saturday, appearing in a MAGA hat and saying that liberals were trying to bully him. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump praised Kanye West for putting on a “Make America Great Again” campaign hat for Saturday Night Live.

“Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He’s leading the charge!”

West was a guest on the show Saturday and said he was “bullied” backstage as people demanded that he not wear Trump’s campaign hat on stage.

He described Trump’s campaign hat as a “Superman cape” and told the audience, “This means, you can’t tell me what to do” asserting that he would be in the “sunken place” if he listened to liberal critics.- READ MORE