Graham Condemns Pelosi for Possibly Withholding Impeachment Articles From Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is pushing back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) threat to hold back the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump from the Senate, for now.

Pelosi made known following the House of Representative’s vote — where two articles of impeachment were passed — that “so far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us” in the Senate. She added during the news conference, “That would’ve been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there.”

The threat to delay the impeachment trial in the Senate by not sending over the articles would be “a breathtaking violation of the Constitution, an act of political cowardice, and fundamentally unfair to President ,” Graham said.

Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency. It also sets in motion a tremendous threat to our Constitutional system of checks and balances. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s threat to refuse to transmit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for disposition is an incredibly dumb and dangerous idea. There is a reason one person can’t be Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader at the same time! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2019

"Not allowing the Senate to act on approved Articles of Impeachment becomes Constitutional extortion and creates chaos for the presidency," Graham tweeted on Thursday, adding, "It also sets in motion a tremendous threat to our Constitutional system of checks and balances."