Dem Rep: If We Don’t Impeach Trump, We Will Live in a Dictatorship (VIDEO)

Rep. David Cicilline (D., R.I.) on Wednesday said U.S. citizens will be living under a dictatorship if President Donald Trump isn’t impeached.

“He tried to cheat to win reelection. And this wasn’t an attack on Vice President Biden. This was an attack on our democracy,” Cicilline said. “If we do not hold the president accountable today, we will no longer live in a democracy. We will live in a dictatorship where any future president will be free to abuse their office in order to get reelected.”

Cicilline, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said members of Congress must make a decision on whether they will turn a blind eye to Trump’s behavior or do what the Constitution demands. – READ MORE