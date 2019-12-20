Pierce Brosnan: What Trump Has Done for the Economy Is ‘Very Good’

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has conceded President Donald Trump has helped America’s economy, pointing out the nation’s high levels of employment as a positive aspect of his administration.

In an interview with ITK, Brosnan was asked whether he ever planned to make good on his pledge to leave the country over Trump’s leadership.

“I think what he’s done for the economy is very good,” he said. “People are working, and that’s a step in the right direction.”

“This country is part of my life,” he continued. “I’m an American citizen. I love America and America’s been very good to me. And I want to see happiness come back into our society.” – read more