Bernie: Pelosi too tough on AOC’s squad, says they are ‘the future of the Democratic party’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., weighed in on the infighting that has been going on in the Democratic party recently, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trading barbs with freshman representatives led by New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a recent New York Times interview, Pelosi was dismissive of the group known as the “Squad,” which is made up of AOC, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. Ocasio-Cortez drew criticism for her response, which accused the speaker of taking aim at women of color. Sanders agrees that Pelosi has gone too far.

“I think a little bit,” Sanders said Sunday when NBC’s Chuck Todd asked if Pelosi was being too tough on them. Sanders, however, focused on the Squad’s youth instead of their ethnicities.

“I think you cannot ignore the young people of this country who are passionate about economic and racial and social and environmental justice. You gotta bring them in, not alienate them,” he said.

Sanders, who is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has courted younger voters with campaign promises such as canceling all student loan debt. He lauds the so-called Squad for doing the same.

"I support Alexandria's and the other women's desire to bring more people, especially younger people, working-class people into the Democratic party," he said. "That is the future of the Democratic party."


