WATCH: Trump Supporters Boo Nancy Pelosi in South Carolina

Nancy Pelosi visits South Carolina for an event. Here’s how she’s welcomed: pic.twitter.com/p1rnDT1N4s — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 5, 2019

It’s amazing to see the unity for Trump.

From Ann Coulter to Glenn Beck, people are joining together to fight Democrats, NeverTrumpers, globalists and others who are seeking to destroy their country and the middle class for their own wealth and power, in my opinion.

Flooding the streets with Trump flags, MAGA hats, and banners they waved in the wind, patriotic Americans in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday showed Democrats that they will not stand idly by while those on the Left try to stage yet another coup against our duly elected president.

As much as Dems may say so, there is no impeachment “anything” happening right now, in my view. – READ MORE