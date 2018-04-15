Planned Parenthood Calls Tennessee Governor Racist For Defunding Them

Planned Parenthood of Memphis, furious that Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed two bills this week to defund Planned Parenthood and other abortion groups, slammed Haslam as a racist.

Sarah Wallet, the medical director for Planned Parenthood of Greater Memphis, stated, “This hurts patients. It prevents them from seeing a healthcare provider they choose. Specifically, in our area, reproductive healthcare is difficult to access for some people. There’s a lot of stigma surrounding reproductive healthcare. This will especially hurt women of color.”

As Life News points out, Wallet is off-base: “Federally-qualified community health centers vastly outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities in Tennessee and provide much more comprehensive health care. A 2015 comparison showed 187 service sites in Tennessee compared to just four Planned Parenthoods.” – READ MORE

