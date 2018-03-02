Gowdy Asks for Documents From HUD After Report on Ben Carson’s Office Redecorating Costs

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) has begun probing the reported extravagant redecorating costs of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s office.

“The Committee is aware of a complaint filed with the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) by Department of Housing and Urban Development employee Helen Foster alleging retaliation when Foster refused to abet exceeding a spending cap on redecorating your office,” Gowdy writes in a Wednesday letter to Carson.

In his letter, Gowdy requests “all documents and communications referring or relating to redecorating, furnishing, or equipping your office since January 1, 2017,” as well as documents relating to Foster, and documents relating to redecorating or furnishing under previous secretaries.

The letter from Gowdy comes after a New York Times report of the purchase of a $31,000 dining set for Carson’s office, far exceeding the $5,000 budget. According to the New York Times, federal law would require congressional approval for Carson to exceed that budget. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *