Dem Governor Signs Executive Order Directing Police to Take Guns From ‘Red Flag’ Individuals

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order on Monday that she hopes will prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands.

This order encourages police to be more aggressive in conducting investigations of those who are believed to be dangerous and in certain situations confiscate their firearms.

“The executive order I signed today is an immediate step we can take to make residents safer. It sets the table for a complementary legislative effort,” said Raimondo in a statement on Monday. “We cannot wait a minute longer for Washington to take action to prevent gun violence.” – READ MORE

