FBI-debunked Russia-Trump story helped New York Times win journalism award

One of the stories for which the New York Times won a coveted George Polk Award was a Russia–Trump report that was repudiated by former FBI Director James Comey.

The Times won the award on Feb. 20 for 12 stories it submitted on Donald Trump and his associates ties to Russia, according to a list provided by Polk to The Washington Times.

One of them was a Feb. 14, 2017 story headlined, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence.”

In essence, the story asserted that Trump people colluded with Russian intelligence, which hacked Democrat Partycomputers in 2015-16.

The story, plus the infamous Christopher Steele dossier, played major roles in pushing the Trump-Russian collusion narrative in Washington as committees ramped up investigations.

RISCH: OK. So — so, again, so the American people can understand this, that report by the New York Times was not true. Is that a fair statement?

COMEY: In — in the main, it was not true. And, again, all of you know this, maybe the American people don’t. The challenge — and I’m not picking on reporters about writing stories about classified information, is that people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on. – READ MORE

