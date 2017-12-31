WATCH: ‘The Resistance’ Reduced to Yelling at Trump Robot at Disney World and Disturbing Family Vacations

President Donald Trump’s biggest enemies have nicknamed themselves “The Resistance,” coined the hashtag #TheResistance and become known for doing some pretty bizarre things to protest their president.

But on Wednesday, their protests reached a new level of weird. Jay Malsky, a former NBC executive assistant, went to Disney World’s Hall of Presidents, which is located in the Magic Kingdom, and screamed at the robot version of Trump, disturbing families during their vacations.

That’s right, in the middle of the show, Malsky started screaming “lock him up” over and over the second Trump’s name was mentioned. Others in attendance screamed back, telling him to shut up. One person even informed him that he was literally screaming at a robot and said, “He’s not real!”- READ MORE

