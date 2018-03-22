Governor signs bill giving terminally ill a ‘right to try’ medical marijuana in Utah

Governor Gary Herbert has signed a bill giving terminally ill patients a “right to try” medical marijuana.

In the latest stack of bills signed into law by the governor, he approved House Bill 195.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, dips a toe into medical marijuana in Utah by allowing people with less than six months to live to give cannabis a try. The governor has yet to sign a companion bill that would have the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food grow the marijuana for them.

The governor’s office said it expects he would sign that bill. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1