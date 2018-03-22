Politics Science
Governor signs bill giving terminally ill a ‘right to try’ medical marijuana in Utah
Governor Gary Herbert has signed a bill giving terminally ill patients a “right to try” medical marijuana.
In the latest stack of bills signed into law by the governor, he approved House Bill 195.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, dips a toe into medical marijuana in Utah by allowing people with less than six months to live to give cannabis a try. The governor has yet to sign a companion bill that would have the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food grow the marijuana for them.
The governor’s office said it expects he would sign that bill. – READ MORE
