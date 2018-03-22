‘Vice’ Runs INSANE Piece Bashing Defenders Of Free Speech

True Pundit

In a bizarre piece lamenting a new coalition of “far-right” figures rallying around the right to freedom of expression, journalist James Poulter pouts: The “far-right” is “uniting to defend their right to spout bulls*** to whoever will listen.”

Here’s the heading and sub-heading of the insane piece (notice free speech is in scare quotes):

The Far Right Are Uniting Around Their Right to ‘Free Speech’

AKA spreading a load of racist bullshit.

Of course, even if these “far-right” figures, or anyone else for that matter, wanted to spread subjectively-deemed “racist garbage,” that, too, should be protected from government censorship and punishment if you actually believe in freedom of expression. A wild concept, I know.READ MORE

Vice News is losing their s*** over defenders of free speech.
