AOC: If You Don’t Believe Trump ‘Represents’ White Supremacy Then ‘You Have A Lot Of Work To Do’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested during an Instagram Live video that those who do not believe that President Donald Trump is a racist are flawed and have soul-searching to do.

“It’s going to take a lot of work to heal,” she said. “I will say that it is possible.”

After talking about a man she says went from being a white supremacist to helping get people out of that world, AOC suggested that those who don’t think that Trump is a white supremacist are flawed and have work to do.

AOC: Trump’s “white supremacist” supporters believe in a myth; thus “they have to resort to violence” pic.twitter.com/HlILuy24DB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

“A lot of people have, have drank the poison of white supremacy, um, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” she claimed. “Just is and if, at this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, um, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too.”

The Trump administration made reaching out to minorities one of their top priorities, repeatedly condemned white supremacy, and saw support for the president increase in every demographic during the 2020 election except among white men. – READ MORE

