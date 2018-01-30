Governor Moonbeam Demands Billions… But “Solution” to Phantom Problem Is Years Away

California’s Democrat governor has a wild idea on how to fix the liberal boogeyman problem of climate change, and he wants the taxpayers to foot the hideous bill for an expenditure that won’t yield results for years.

According to CBS News, liberal Jerry Brown is proposing a $5 billion project that he argues will result in 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030.

He is also requesting funds to dramatically expand car-charging stations throughout the liberal state.

Brown’s overly ambitious and reckless plan was outlined an executive order he signed on Friday, and expands on an already almost insanely ambitious goal of having 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles to be on California’s roads by 2025 — seven years from now.

But there are many problems with the governor’s plans, starting with the simple fact that California currently has just 350,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road, including hydrogen and electric vehicles.

As part of his order, which needs legislative approval for actual funding, Brown is also seeking to expand subsidies to help encourage motorists to purchase emission-free vehicles and work toward building roughly 250,000 electric-vehicle charging stations. – READ MORE

A California lawmaker has introduced a new bill that would make it illegal to distribute single-use straws to consumers at restaurants unless specifically requested.

Ian Calderon, the Democratic majority leader in California’s lower house, brought forth Assembly Bill 1884, citing environmental protection as a reason to discourage the use of “single use straws,” typically distributed with soft drinks, smoothies, and coffee, which are then disposed of after being used.

“AB 1884 is not a ban on plastic straws,” he added. “It is a small step towards curbing our reliance on these convenience products, which will hopefully contribute to a change in consumer attitudes and usage.”

Assembly Bill 1884 aims to update the California Retail Food Code.

As the law currently stands, punishment for violating the Retail Food Code ranges from paying a fine between $25 – $1,000 or jail time.

“Existing law requires, except as otherwise provided, a person who violates any provision of the code to be guilty of a misdemeanor with each offense punishable by a fine of not less than $25 or more than $1,000, or by imprisonment in the county jail for a term not exceeding 6 months, or by both.”

If passed, the law would modify the code to mark the provision of “single-use plastic straws to consumers unless requested by the consumer,” as a crime. – READ MORE