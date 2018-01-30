Mark Ruffalo: I Have No Plans To ‘Shut Up’ About Trump (VIDEO)

Mark Ruffalo said he has no plans to “shut up” about politics as he referred to President Donald Trump as “a reality TV star” during an interview with Buzzfeed News’ “AM to DM” Monday.

“The president right now is a reality TV star. I think that artists in general have quite a bit to say about culture and life. The kind of beautiful thing about being an actor is you get to see a lot of different aspects of life, peoples life,” the 50-year-old actor explained when asked about people telling him and other celebrities to “stay in their lane” and out of politics.

Mark Ruffalo says he has no plans to listen to people who say celebrities should stay out of politics: “The President right now is a reality TV star.” pic.twitter.com/bajJcqFhjL — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 29, 2018

“You enter them. You get to know them,” he added. “And so, in some sense, I think that we’re actually well positioned and have quite a lot to share and have a really deep understanding of the world in ways that probably a lot of politicians don’t have.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A group of Hollywood elites, progressive groups and social activists are planning a “People’s State of the Union” as a “public alternative” on the eve of President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

Notable participants in Monday’s scheduled event in New York City include filmmaker Michael Moore, actors Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, Rosie Perez and Whoopi Goldberg.

They’ll congregate at the Town Hall in Manhattan, the venue where suffragists met in the 1920s. Singer Andra Day and rapper Common will be performing the song, “Stand Up for Something,” from the biopic film “Marshall,” about the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Tickets were still available Saturday at $47 each.

The event, coordinated by unions, organizers of the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood, is being marketed as a celebration of the “resistance,” closer to “the people’s point of view,” USA Today reported.- READ MORE