Trump is right to be worried about Chinese spying – but a government-run 5G network isn’t the solution

According to Axios, which got the scoop on a leaked presentation, someone within the National Security Council is scared about the prospect of 5G networks being built with Chinese-made componentry, and the proposed solution is for the government to build its own nationalized 5G network, which will then be leased out to mobile carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile.

The presentation notes that right now Huawei and ZTE, two Chinese telecommunications companies with significant Chinese ties, are gobbling up the market for commercial 5G routing and radio technology. Thanks to “preferential pricing” and advantages in the Chinese domestic market, the two companies are able to outdo Ericsson and Nokia, the only two Western networking companies working on 5G radios. With subsidies from the Chinese government, it’s very possible that Huawei and ZTE will become the dominant suppliers of 5G networking equipment.

Why does that matter? It’s difficult to prove from public information, but warnings have been issued in the past by the UK and US governments about the role that Huawei and ZTE might play in facilitating Chinese government spying. A congressional report released in 2012 suggested that Huawei and ZTE “open the door” for Chinese spying, and British members of parliament probed the relationship between British Telecom and Huawei over fears about spying. Just last month, the US intelligence community pressured AT&T into stopping a deal that would have sold Huawei’s phones through the network, thanks to security concerns.

This isn't some international conspiracy, either. A report three days ago from Le Monde Afrique detailed how the Chinese government donated a $200 million headquarters to the African Union, but then rigged the building with microphones and backdoored computers to spy on everything that went on in the building

China is suspected of sharing stolen information with Russia concerning the secret identities of CIA assets subsequently arrested and executed, current and former U.S. officials told NBC News.

Federal authorities investigating Jerry Chun Shing Lee, a former CIA case officer arrested in New York City last week and charged with retaining classified information, determined that Chinese intelligence subverted the agency’s covert communications system and ascertained the identities of U.S. spies who “disappeared” soon after, NBC News reported Friday.

“A secret FBI–CIA task force investigating the case concluded that the Chinese government penetrated the CIA’s method clandestine communication with its spies, using that knowledge to arrest and execute at least 20 CIA informants,” NBC News reported, citing multiple current and former government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“American officials suspect China then shared that information with Russia, which employed it to expose, arrest and possibly kill American sources in that country,” the report said.

The New York Times reported previously that several CIA sources were killed in recent years, and that authorities investigating their deaths had set their sights on Mr. Lee, a 53-year-old former employee who left the agency in 2007 and had worked in Hong Kong prior to being arrested shortly upon arriving at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday. NBC's report, however, marked the first time that U.S. officials connected the suspected turncoat to Russian intelligence, albeit anonymously.