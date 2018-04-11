Gov. Ralph Northam vetoes bill to ban sanctuary cities in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has vetoed a bill aimed at preventing so-called “sanctuary cities” in the state.

Northam, a Democrat, said the legislation is an unneeded burden on local law enforcement officials and “sends a chilling message.”

The Republican-backed legislation blocks cities and counties from passing laws that “restricts the enforcement of federal immigration laws.” – READ MORE

